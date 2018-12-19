Remains of missing Paso woman found; murder suspect arrested

The remains of Nancy Woodrum, the Paso Robles woman who has been missing since May, have been found and a suspect arrested on suspicion of murder, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Carlo Alberto Fuentes Flores of Paso Robles, the Sheriff’s Office said.

On Dec. 18, Fuentes Flores was interviewed by sheriff’s detectives and led investigators to her body in an area off Highway 58 in a rural eastern part of the county, the Sheriff’s Office said. The remains were positively identified as Woodrum’s.

Fuentes Flores was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said that, according to evidence, it appears the suspect acted alone and there’s no risk to public safety.

Woodrum, 62, was reported missing from her home on the 5800 block of El Pharo Drive, just north of Creston, on May 5.

Neighbors last saw her at her house on the afternoon of May 4, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Family members contacted law enforcement after they stopped by her house and couldn’t find her.

A search-and-rescue team — including ground crews, K9 units and a California Highway Patrol helicopter — combed the area around Woodrum’s home on May 6, but were unable to find her.

The rural Paso Robles home of Nancy Woodrum, 62, who was reported missing on Saturday, May 5, 2018. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

The Sheriff’s Office on May 9 asked residents living near Geneseo and La Panza roads to provide officials with any surveillance video footage from the night of May 4 through the morning of May 5.

During the past seven months, friends and family members have hung ‘missing’ posters throughout the county in an attempt to locate Woodrum.

“Any time you have a disappearance like this and for this duration, it would be considered suspicious,” said Tony Cipolla, a sheriff’s spokesman, in an email in late May.

Crime Stoppers has offered a reward in exchange for information about Woodrum’s disappearance — the group has increased the amount from $1,000 in May to $10,000 in September.

Tribune staff writer Gabby Ferreira contributed to this report.