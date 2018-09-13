Reward increased to $10,000 for information leading to missing Paso woman

The reward for information leading to missing Paso Robles woman Nancy Woodrum has been increased to $10,00, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Crime Stoppers, which is offering the reward, originally offered $1,000 but increased the amount to $2,500 in late June. The reward was increased to $7,500 in early July.

Woodrum, 62, was reported missing May 5 by family members after they stopped by her house and couldn’t find her, the Sheriff’s Office said. She was last seen by neighbors in the 5800 block of El Pharo Drive on May 4, officials said.

In late June, the Sheriff’s Office asked for information regarding a brown leather loafer-type shoe, thought to be related to Woodrum’s disappearance. The shoe was found to be unrelated to the case.

Earlier that month, the Sheriff’s Office also asked for help finding a man who may have witnessed Woodrum’s disappearance. Officials found and spoke to the man, who is not considered a suspect.

Anyone with information on Woodrum’s disappearance can report the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 805-549-7867 or via their website, slotips.org. Information can also be reported to the sheriff’s detective division at 805-781-4500.