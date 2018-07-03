Reward increased to $7,500 for information leading to missing Paso Robles woman

The reward for information leading to missing Paso Robles woman Nancy Woodrum has increased to $7,500.

CrimeStoppers, which is offering the reward, originally offered $1,000 but increased that amount to $2,500 in late June. The latest increase was announced Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said.

Woodrum, 62, was reported missing on May 5 by family members after they stopped by her house and couldn't find her, the Sheriff's Office said. She was last seen by neighbors in the 5800 block of El Pharo Drive on May 4, officials said.

Last week, the Sheriff's Office asked for information regarding a brown leather loafer-type shoe, thought to be related to Woodrum's disappearance. Ultimately, the shoe was unrelated to the case.





Earlier in June, the Sheriff's Office also asked for help finding a man who may have witnessed Woodrum's disappearance. He was quickly found and spoke with detectives, officials said. The man is not a suspect.

Anyone with information on Woodrum's disappearance is asked to call the sheriff's detective division at 805-781-4500. Information can also be reported to CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867 or at www.slotips.org.