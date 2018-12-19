Man allegedly robbed SLO Rite Aid. Police need your help to find him

San Luis Obispo police are looking for a man who allegedly stole cash and a stereo speaker from a San Luis Obispo Rite Aid on Tuesday night.

The robbery was reported in the 1200 block of Johnson Avenue at about 8:50 p.m., according to a release from the police department. The person who called told authorities that a man entered the store and demanded money from the cash register, police said.

The man took a stereo speaker and an “unknown amount of cash,” police said.

The man was last seen walking out of the store, getting into a car and leaving, police said. Information regarding the specific type of car was not available.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 20 years old, with a thin face, police said. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket and a face mask.

No weapon was seen, but the person who called police said they believed the man may have had an unknown weapon in his sweatshirt pocket, according to the release.

Police said they searched the shopping center and surrounding neighborhood on Tuesday night shortly after the robbery was reported, but couldn’t find the man.

However, officers did review the Rite Aid’s surveillance cameras and found images of the suspect. Police ask anyone with information about the robbery, or other similar crimes, to call the police department at 805-781-7312 or CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.

No one was hurt during the incident.