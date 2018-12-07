Indiana man who allegedly stabbed mother to death extradited to SLO County

The son of a Grover Beach woman found stabbed to death in her home in October was extradited to San Luis Obispo County on Thursday to face murder charges.

San Luis Obispo County Jail records show that 26-year-old Levente Laszlo Lazar was booked at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday from Bloomington, Indiana, where he was arrested by San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office and Grover Beach police investigators.

He’s charged in the alleged murder of his mother, Athena Ilona Valentiny, who was found found stabbed to death in her home in the 200 block of South 9th Street on Oct. 25 after police arrived at the residence to conduct a welfare check, according to a Grover Beach police news release.

Valentiny was a licensed vocational nurse at the California Men’s Colony, according to a spokeswoman there. Valentiny had been employed at the prison since 2013, but had been with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2011. She previously worked at California State Prison, Corcoran.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Athena Ilona Valentiny, 64, of Grover Beach, was found stabbed to death last week in the 200 block of South 9th Street, police said. Grover Beach Police Department

Lazar is suspected of killing his mother then fleeing to Bloomington, where San Luis Obispo County authorities traveled to interview him and serve a search warrant.

Investigators arrested Lazar on Nov. 6 on suspicion of the murder and booked him at the Monroe County Correctional Center in Bloomington pending extradition to San Luis Obispo County, a Grover Beach police commander said at the time.

The same day, the District Attorney’s Office filed a single count of murder against Lazar, a charge that carries a sentencing enhancement involving the alleged use of a knife.

Officials have not disclosed a possible motive.

Lazar faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted of premeditated first-degree murder, as well as the enhancement, according to court records.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Monday.