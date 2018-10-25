Police investigating suspicious death of a woman in Grover Beach

Update, 4:50 p.m.

South 9th Street is closed between Rockaway Avenue and Longbranch Avenue and there is no estimate for when the road will reopen, police Chief John Peters said.

Peters said he could not say why the death is considered suspicious, but said generally authorities take into consideration the “condition of the residence, the condition of the interior and exterior of the home and maybe how the person was discovered.”

Update, 4:30 p.m.

Grover Beach police arrived at the residence on South 9th Street at about 11:45 a.m. to check on the welfare of a woman, police said in a news release. When they arrived, they found the woman dead inside the home, police said.

The woman will not be publicly identified until her family members are notified of her death, police said.

The 200 block of South 9th Street is closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic, police said.

Anyone with information related to the investigation should contact Sgt. Juan Leon by calling 805-473-4511 or emailing jleon@gbpd.org. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.

At the scene, a sheriff’s forensics vehicle could be seen on the street in front of the apartment buildings.

Original story:

Grover Beach police are investigating a suspicious death Thursday afternoon.

The investigation is taking place in the 200 block of South 9th Street, according to a tweet from the Grover Beach Police Department. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. A Tribune reporter is on scene.

This story will be updated.