Woman arrested for attempted car jacking, assault after crash in Morro Bay, police say

A female driver involved in a traffic collision was arrested Friday in Morro Bay after allegedly attempting to car jack another vehicle and assault the driver.

Officers were dispatched to South Bay Boulevard at State Park Road for a traffic collision at 11:30 a.m., according to a Morro Bay Police Department news release.

Prior to arrival, dispatch received reports of a female driver involved in the collision attempting to get into other vehicles and walking away from the scene, according to the release.

Police contacted Searra Crow, 23, walking away from the scene, according to officials, and she became combative when officers attempted to stop her from walking away.

She was restrained and taken in to custody on the charges of hit and run and resisting arrest, officials said.

It was later determined that Crow was allegedly under the influence of drugs and was charged with driving while impaired, as well as driving on a suspended license, the release said.

During the ensuing investigation, a woman said Crow struck her in the face twice with her fists while trying to take her vehicle, the release said. Additional charges of attempted car jacking and battery were added to Crow’s booking charges.