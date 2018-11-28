Grover Beach man arrested after causing campus lockdown at elementary school

A Grover Beach man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly trespassing on the grounds of an elementary school, prompting a campus lockdown.

Staff at Fairgrove Elementary School called police at 1:40 p.m. after they saw 19-year-old Jordan Costa allegedly jump over a yard perimeter fence and walk onto the rear field of the campus, according to a Grover Beach Police Department news release.

Fairgrove staff placed the school on lockdown and confronted Costa on the field. He then fled from the school area, jumped over the fence and ran into a nearby neighborhood.

Police and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies searched the area and found Costa, who they took into custody without incident.

Costa was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and a probation violation. He remains in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $17,000 bail.

The school lockdown lasted about an hour. Costa didn’t intend to harm anyone at the school, according to a preliminary police investigation.