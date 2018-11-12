Cal Poly staffer in critical condition after she was hit by a car in SLO

The San Luis Obispo woman who was seriously injured in a Friday car crash involving an allegedly intoxicated driver remains in critical condition as she recovers from the incident.

Lilianne Tang, 26, was walking near the intersection of Monterey Street and Johnson Avenue about 6:58 a.m. when Christopher Boyle, 53, allegedly hit her with his vehicle, according to a San Luis Obispo Police Department news release.

Boyle was allegedly under the influence of drugs and was driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash, according to the news release.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, possessing drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Christopher Boyle, 53, of San Luis Obispo, who allegedly hit 26-year-old Lilianne Tang with his car on Friday, November 9, 2018. San Luis Obispo County Jail

Boyle remains in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, as of Monday afternoon.

Tang is a social justice coordinator at Cal Poly’s Cross Cultural Centers, according to a Friday statement from the office of Keith Humphrey, vice president for Student Affairs.

Emergency responders found Tang lying unresponsive and unconscious near the intersection and transported her to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, according to San Luis Obispo police and Humphrey’s office.

Tang was later airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno for further treatment, according to Humphrey’s office. On Monday, she was listed as being in critical condition, according to the hospital.

“Our thoughts are with her and her family, friends and coworkers at this time,” Humphrey’s office wrote. “Through her work as a social justice coordinator with the Cross Cultural Centers, Lilianne supports students and the university’s diversity and inclusion efforts.”

Tang’s family set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for her medical treatment. So far, it’s raised $20,267 of its $10,000 goal, as of Monday afternoon.

An update Tang’s family members shared on Monday said she’s in the midst of having surgeries for a bowel infection and also to repair her hip, tibia and fibula.

Tang also suffered broken ribs and a bruised lung. She’s able to communicate by writing while she remains on a breathing tube.

To donate to Tang’s GoFundMe page, visit gofundme.com/lilianne-tang-accident.