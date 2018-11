San Luis Obispo police are looking for two people who stole about $8,000 worth of merchandise on Monday night.

The theft happened at about 10:45 p.m. Monday at the AT&T store located at 11998 Los Osos Valley Road, police said. One of the suspects may have come into the store earlier that day, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the theft to call Officer Marcelo Magana at 805-594-8025 and reference Case No. 181105080.

