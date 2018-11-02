Atascadero High put on lockdown during police car chase

Atascadero High School was locked down briefly Friday morning after a slow-speed police chase ended in the school’s parking lot.

The pursuit resulted in the arrest of Nancy Lynn Clayburg, 43, on charges of felony evading arrest, resisting a peace officer and driving on a suspended license, a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Deputies began pursuing the vehicle in Creston about 8:51 a.m., Sgt. Jason Karon said in a phone interview immediately after the incident. The release later said the chase began when deputies responded to a report of a woman sleeping in her vehicle parked on the side of O’Donovan Road.

The woman refused to acknowledge the deputies, the release said, and it was discovered that she had a suspended license and a number of other equipment violations.

When deputies again tried to make contact with the woman, she drove off, initiating a low-speed pursuit with an average of 40 mph, the release said.

The pursuit ended about 9:15 a.m. after the woman driving the vehicle crashed into a pole near the school and was taken into custody, Karon said. The release said deputies utilized a spike strip on Highway 41 East, but it was unsuccessful, and that the chase ended when the woman turned into the high school parking lot and encountered a dead end.

The high school was locked down for about five minutes before the driver was detained, Karon said. The release said the pursuit lasted approximately 25 minutes.