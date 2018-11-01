Grover Beach killing not random, police say, and they’re still looking for a suspect

The killing of Athena Valentiny, who was found stabbed to death in Grover Beach last week, was not a random crime, police say, but they have not yet made an arrest in the case.

“The community shouldn’t be concerned about there being any threat or danger to anybody else,” Grover Beach Cmdr. Simm Miller told The Tribune in a phone interview. “As far as we know now, this had something to do with her and this is related to her.”

Police are investigating the case as a homicide, but Miller said they don’t have any information regarding a suspect.

“Investigators are following up on all different leads,” Miller said.

Athena Ilona Valentiny, 64, of Grover Beach, was found stabbed to death last week in the 200 block of South 9th Street, police said. Grover Beach Police Department

Miller asked that anyone with information about Valentiny, or anyone with information on the whereabouts of her dog — also named Athena — should contact Sgt. Juan Leon at 805-473-4511 or email him at jleon@gbpd.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867 or by going to the CrimeStoppers website.

Valentiny, 64, was found dead at a home in the 200 block of South 9th Street on Oct. 25. Police arrived at the residence to conduct a welfare check, according to a news release. Valentiny’s dog, who was her constant companion, has not been seen at the residence since Valentiny’s body was found, according to a police news release.

Valentiny was a licensed vocational nurse at CMC, spokeswoman Lt. Monica Ayon told The Tribune in a phone interview. Valentiny had been employed at CMC since 2013, but had been with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2011, Ayon said. She previously worked at California State Prison, Corcoran.

