David Michael Bokar, 51, of Arroyo Grande was arrested Aug. 22 for setting a fire near R&R Furniture at 1450 W. Branch St.
David Michael Bokar, 51, of Arroyo Grande was arrested Aug. 22 for setting a fire near R&R Furniture at 1450 W. Branch St. Arroyo Grande Police Department
David Michael Bokar, 51, of Arroyo Grande was arrested Aug. 22 for setting a fire near R&R Furniture at 1450 W. Branch St. Arroyo Grande Police Department

Crime

Arroyo Grande man sentenced for setting fire near furniture store

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

October 29, 2018 04:21 PM

A man who set a fire near an Arroyo Grande furniture store in August has been sentenced to jail time.

According to a news release from the Arroyo Grande Police Department, David Michael Bokar, 51 of Arroyo Grande, was arrested Aug. 22 for setting a fire near R&R Furniture at 1450 W. Branch St.

Police said they found Bokar sitting to the west of the fire — which began burning near the store’s dumpsters and spread to the hillside toward neighboring hotels — that day. Surveillance footage from the area showed Bokar was involved in the arson, according to a news release.

On Wednesday, Bokar plead no contest to a felony charge of arson of a structure or forest land. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and three years formal probation.

This is the second Arroyo Grande arson conviction in the past week: On Wednesday, Jess Hubble, 35, of Arroyo Grande was found guilty of two felony charges of arson for setting multiple fires in November 2017. Those fires caused more than $500,000 worth of damage and injured a family pet, according to a previous Tribune report.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

Five Cities Fire Authority Chief Steve Lieberman explains how the new Engine 2 will help firefighters. The new vehicle will be stationed in Grover Beach and replace Engine 4, which has served the communities of Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and Ocea

By

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  