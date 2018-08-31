Arroyo Grande man arrested for allegedly lighting dumpster on fire near yogurt shop

A 24-year-old Arroyo Grande man was arrested on suspicion of arson Thursday night after witnesses allegedly saw him lighting a dumpster on fire near Yogurt Creations.

Christian Michael Almodova admitted to igniting the fire using lighter fluid, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Police discovered the dumpster ablaze behind the yogurt shop at 1540 E. Grand Ave. at about 11:45 p.m. Two witnesses identified a suspect and described what he was wearing. Officers located Almodova shortly after.

Almodova is being held in County Jail on suspicion of the felony charge of arson in lieu of $25,000 bail.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“We have no identified motive,” said Commander Shawn Cosgrove.

Cosgrove said that no damage occurred to the property. Cosgrove encouraged the public to report fires as soon as possible.

“The sooner anyone reports an incident like this , the sooner we can get the fire out,” Cosgrove said.

Local news matters: We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal