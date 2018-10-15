CHP asks for help finding minivan involved in deadly hit-and-run on Hwy. 101

The California Highway Patrol is asking for help finding the vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 22-year-old homeless man on Highway 101 in Paso Robles last week.

Authorities are looking for a gold Toyota Sienna minivan with collision damage to the front, CHP Officer Pat Seebart said.

The minivan should have damage to all or some of the following parts: the front bumper, front end, front grille, front windshield and front fenders, Seebart said.

The car’s model is believed to be between 2004 and 2007, Seebart said, and it may have already been taken to an auto repair shop.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Seebart added that there is “a strong possibility” that the owner of the car lives in northern San Luis Obispo County, in the areas of Paso Robles, Atascadero, San Miguel, Shandon, Cambria or Heritage Ranch, or in southern Monterey County, in the areas of Bradley, Lockwood or San Ardo, Seebart said.

Anyone with information should call the CHP at 805-434-1822.