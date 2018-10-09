Sacramento man arrested in SLO on suspicion of trafficking a 14-year-old girl

A 35-year-old Sacramento man was arrested early Friday morning in San Luis Obispo on suspicion of trafficking a 14-year-old girl, police said.

At about 1:40 a.m., an officer stopped a car in the 3000 block of Broad Street for vehicle code violations, according to a San Luis Obispo Police Department news release. In the car was 35-year-old Lucion Banks and a 14-year-old girl, police said.

Banks and the girl said they weren’t related and “had no clear story of why they were in San Luis Obispo,” police said.

During the stop, the release said, the officer discovered Banks was allegedly driving with a suspended license and had a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Police said a follow-up investigation after Banks’ arrest led officers to find clothing, wigs, condoms and cell phone data that suggested he was trafficking and pimping the 14-year-old girl who was in the car with him.

The girl was turned over to Child Welfare Services, police said.

Banks was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of human trafficking and pimping, in addition to driving with a suspended license and having a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest, police said. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail, according to police.

Local news matters We rely on readers like you more than ever before to support us as we tell stories about the people and issues important to SLO County readers. Subscribe to The Tribune today for just 99 cents for your first month — and help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal Click to subscribe