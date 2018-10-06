Should you make a citizen’s arrest? Here’s what to know

Citizens are legally allowed to arrest someone if they witness that person commit a crime. But San Luis Obispo police Capt. Jeff Smith says it can put you at risk in many cases. Here's what you need to know.
By
Up Next
Citizens are legally allowed to arrest someone if they witness that person commit a crime. But San Luis Obispo police Capt. Jeff Smith says it can put you at risk in many cases. Here's what you need to know.
By

Crime

Two stabbed, one arrested in early morning attack in Morro Bay

By Dan Itel

ditel@sanluisobispo.com

October 06, 2018 11:44 AM

Two people were hospitalized with stab wounds after an incident in Morro Bay early Saturday morning that resulted in one arrest.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Atascadero Road, where upon arrival they located a male and female, both 19 years old, who had suffered stab wounds, according to a Morro Bay Police Department press release.

The Morro Bay police and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies then located and arrested Jesus Romansoroa, 19, without further incident after the female victim told police their alleged attacker was still at the scene.

Police said the male victim suffered serious injuries, while the female victim also was stabbed in the assault on the male victim. She was in possession of an infant child, police said.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, the release said.

Romansoroa was transported to the Morro Bay Police Department for further questioning and is expected to be booked in SLO County Jail on attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and willful harm/endangering a child charges, among others.

The case is under further investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225 or Sgt. Tony Mosqueda or Detective Gene Stuart at 805-772-6225, ext. 229. To stay anonymous, contact SLO County Crime Stoppers at slotips.org.

Local news matters

We rely on readers like you more than ever before to support us as we tell stories about the people and issues important to SLO County readers.

Subscribe to The Tribune today for just 99 cents for your first month — and help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  