Two stabbed, one arrested in early morning attack in Morro Bay

Two people were hospitalized with stab wounds after an incident in Morro Bay early Saturday morning that resulted in one arrest.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Atascadero Road, where upon arrival they located a male and female, both 19 years old, who had suffered stab wounds, according to a Morro Bay Police Department press release.

The Morro Bay police and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies then located and arrested Jesus Romansoroa, 19, without further incident after the female victim told police their alleged attacker was still at the scene.

Police said the male victim suffered serious injuries, while the female victim also was stabbed in the assault on the male victim. She was in possession of an infant child, police said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, the release said.

Romansoroa was transported to the Morro Bay Police Department for further questioning and is expected to be booked in SLO County Jail on attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and willful harm/endangering a child charges, among others.

The case is under further investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225 or Sgt. Tony Mosqueda or Detective Gene Stuart at 805-772-6225, ext. 229. To stay anonymous, contact SLO County Crime Stoppers at slotips.org.