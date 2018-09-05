Camp SLO employee who phoned in bogus bomb threat won’t see more jail time

A one-time Camp San Luis Obispo employee accused of making a false bomb report at Camp Roberts in late 2016 was given probation Wednesday and avoided further jail time under a plea deal negotiated in July.
Joyce Ann Perkins, 61, pleaded no contest July 11 to a felony charge of unlawfully reporting to a fire service that a bomb or other explosive had been placed at the base north of Paso Robles.
The CHP reported that Perkins called Cal Fire on Oct. 1, 2016, to report the presence of bombs she said would detonate that afternoon, according to the CHP. The base was put on lockdown while state officials and base personnel searched for explosive devices.
After none were found, a CHP and California Army National Guard investigation identified Perkins as the person who made the call.
Perkins, then a full-time employee at Camp San Luis Obispo, was placed on administrative leave, a spokesman for the base said at the time.
The California National Guard did not return a request for comment Wednesday on whether Perkins still works there.
Under the terms of her plea, Perkins will serve three years of formal probation as well as attend San Luis Obispo County’s behavioral health treatment court. Upon successful completion of two years of probation, Perkins may motion the court to reduce the conviction to a misdemeanor, according to court records.
It is unclear how much time Perkins spent in custody following her arrest.
Local news matters: We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal
Comments