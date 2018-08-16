She’s in prison for a deadly DUI crash. Now SLO woman is appealing the verdict

A former San Luis Obispo Obispo resident is appealing her conviction last month of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated for a 2016 crash on Highway 58 that killed resident Denise Fox.

Jessica Lea Allred, 25, is serving a sentence of four years in state prison and is currently being housed at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Allred filed a notice of appeal in the 2nd District Court of Appeals on Thursday, which begins the process of appointing her a new attorney and gathering her discovery and transcripts of her trial.

It is unclear at this point what her alleged grounds for appeal are; specific allegations will be detailed in a subsequent court filing.

Denise Fox was killed April 30, 2016, in a head-on collision near Santa Margarita. Here, Fox is pictured with her nieces in an undated photo. Courtesy photo

No further information about her appellate case was available Thursday.

Allred was returning to San Luis Obispo on Highway 58 after attending the Pozo Stampede event at the Pozo Saloon on April 30, 2016, when she crossed the solid double-yellow line in her 1999 Saturn and collided head-on with a 1996 Toyota driven by Fox.

Fox, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene, with the cause of death ruled as severe blunt force trauma injuries. Allred suffered two fractured ankles and a compound fracture in her leg and was taken to the emergency room at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, where a blood test examined by a Sheriff’s Office lab technician came back with a 0.17 blood alcohol content. The legal limit to drive is 0.08.

During her trial, Allred’s attorney, Patrick Fisher, raised several questions about the legitimacy of Allred’s blood test. Following conflicting testimony from people involved in the blood draw, Fisher argued that the sample was mishandled and showed a falsely elevated blood alcohol level.

Jurors rejected that defense, returning the guilty verdict after less than one full day of deliberations.

