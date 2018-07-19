SLO police search for man who allegedly broke into office building

San Luis Obispo police are searching for an unidentified man who allegedly committed a commercial burglary early Thursday morning.

A male suspect was able to access the back staircase of a business in the 800 block of Aerovista Place about 2 a.m., officials said.

The man reportedly entered through an unlocked exterior door and appeared to use an unknown tool to gain entry, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The suspect allegedly stole an employee’s personal items, police said, and he also attempted entry to another suite at the top of the stairs but was unsuccessful.

The man, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black and white Nike shoes, fled before police arrived.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call the SLOPD Communication Center at 805-781-7312.