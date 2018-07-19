Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole about $400 worth of merchandise from Humankind Fair Trade in San Luis Obispo, California.
Police ask for help identifying alleged clothing thief in downtown SLO

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

July 19, 2018 02:20 PM

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole about $400 worth of merchandise from a business in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The woman reportedly entered Humankind Fair Trade at 982 Monterey St. on July 10 and July 15 and stole “six clothing items” worth more than $400, according to San Luis Obispo police officer Greg Benson.

Police released surveillance photos of the woman, who appears to be middle-aged with short blond hair and can be seen wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call Benson at 805-594-8059.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

