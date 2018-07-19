Police ask for help identifying alleged clothing thief in downtown SLO

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole about $400 worth of merchandise from a business in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The woman reportedly entered Humankind Fair Trade at 982 Monterey St. on July 10 and July 15 and stole “six clothing items” worth more than $400, according to San Luis Obispo police officer Greg Benson.

Police released surveillance photos of the woman, who appears to be middle-aged with short blond hair and can be seen wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call Benson at 805-594-8059.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!