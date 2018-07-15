SLO police search for man who went on a $13,000 shopping spree — with stolen credit cards

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for help finding a man who used stolen credit cards to spend about $13,000 last Sunday, according to a tweet from the department.

The man used credit cards to buy merchandise from San Luis Obispo businesses including Bed Bath & Beyond, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy and the Apple Store last Sunday, police said.

We are looking for any tips regarding this male who used stolen credit cards at Dick's Sporting Goods, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy and the Apple Store in SLO. All transactions occurred on 7-8-18 and totaled $13K. Please contact Ofc. Cox with any info- 805 781-7312, DR# 180708046 pic.twitter.com/bdhcsZoPgz — Deanna Cantrell (@slopdchief) July 15, 2018

The transactions came out to about $13,000 total, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call Officer Joseph Cox at 805-781-7312.

There have been other recent thefts from businesses in this area. On Friday, police said they were looking for a family that stole multiple items from Designer Shoe Warehouse, which is in the same shopping center as Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond.