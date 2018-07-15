San Luis Obispo police are looking for information about a man they say used stolen credit cards to buy a total of $13,000 worth of merchandise last Sunday.
SLO police search for man who went on a $13,000 shopping spree — with stolen credit cards

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for help finding a man who used stolen credit cards to spend about $13,000 last Sunday, according to a tweet from the department.

The man used credit cards to buy merchandise from San Luis Obispo businesses including Bed Bath & Beyond, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy and the Apple Store last Sunday, police said.

The transactions came out to about $13,000 total, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call Officer Joseph Cox at 805-781-7312.

There have been other recent thefts from businesses in this area. On Friday, police said they were looking for a family that stole multiple items from Designer Shoe Warehouse, which is in the same shopping center as Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond.

