SLO police looking for crime family that teamed up in shoe store theft

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

July 13, 2018 06:36 PM

San Luis Obispo police are looking for a family that teamed up to steal multiple items from Designer Shoe Warehouse, according to Chief Deanna Cantrell.

An unknown woman with two young boys allegedly entered the store, selected items and placed them near the entrance door.

A man then entered the store at 243 Madonna Road and stole the items, Cantrell said.

The family was last seen driving away in a blue Ford Expedition.

Anyone with information on the crime is encouraged to call Officer George Berrios at 805-781-7341.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

