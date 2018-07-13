SLO police investigating second sexual assault incident in a week

San Luis Obispo police on Friday morning investigated an attempted sexual assault similar to one that occurred earlier in the week.

A man entered a home on the 1500 block of Osos Street before 6 a.m. and attempted to sexually assault the inhabitant, according to Lt. Brian Amoroso of the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The suspect likely entered the home through an unlocked window, Amoroso said.

On Sunday, a man entered a home on Los Palos Drive near Los Osos Valley Road and sexually assaulted a woman in her 20s.

Police were unable to find the man, but he is described as a Hispanic man in his late 30s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall with short, dark hair.

Anyone with information about the crimes is encouraged to call Detective Amy Chastain at 805-594-8023.

Check back for more information on this continuing story.