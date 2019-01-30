Community Columns & Blogs

No San Miguel firefighter answered the call more than this one — and she got an award

By Lynne Schmitz Special to The Tribune

January 30, 2019 12:30 PM

Liliana Rojas was named San Miguel Volunteer Firefighters’ 2018 Firefighter of the Year.
Congratulations to Liliana Rojas, San Miguel Volunteer Firefighters’ 2018 Firefighter of the Year!

She has been with the department since 2011 and last year answered the highest number of calls of the station.

She was presented with a plaque and a personalized jacket at the annual December Christmas Party of the San Miguel Volunteers.

Super Bowl with the seniors

The San Miguel Seniors are hosting a Super Bowl Party this Sunday at the Senior Center, 601 E 12th St.

Bring snacks to share — coffee and lemonade is served, and bottled water and soft drinks are available for a dollar. Enjoy watching the Rams vs. the Patriots with friends.

Doors open at 1 p.m., and the game starts at 3:30 p.m.

Students gardeners wanted

Note to gardeners: Lillian Larsen ag teacher Mrs. Wilkinson is looking for help with the school garden.

This is a hand-on learning experience for students. Contact her at 805-467-3216.

San Miguel history

The February historical section of Discover San Miguel is all about San Miguel bridges, beginning with an 1886 article from the first San Miguel newspaper and including some great pictures.

Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area

Lynne Schmitz’s column is special to The Tribune. She is a longtime resident of San Miguel, and her column appears here every other Thursday. Reach her at Lynne_Schmitz@yahoo.com (with “San Miguel News” in the subject line) or at 805-467-3565.

