Handful of youngsters receive end-of-season awards for Coast Union High baseball

Coast Union High School sophomore Zack Stephenson handled the catching chores this season, and collected four hits (two doubles, two singles) against Maricopa on April 9. Courtesy photo

Coast Union High School’s baseball coaches handed out end-of-season awards to a pair of sophomores and a junior — offering optimism that experienced, talented players will help bolster the 2020 team.

Sophomore Zack Stephenson was named Defensive Player of the Year, sophomore Cristian Castillo was awarded Offensive Player of the Year; and junior Nate Markham received the Coach’s Award.

The team had a rebuilding season in 2019 under the leadership of head coach Brian Machado and assistant coach Gary Stephenson. The team fell short of winning the Coast Valley League title for the first time since 2012, finishing 2-4 in league play (3-11 overall).

The Broncos are also expecting to receive CVL awards for several of their players, Stephenson explained.