Coast Union baseball continues season to ‘experiment and prepare’ for next year

Nate Markham was among the nine Coast Union High School players fielded against several junior varsity teams from around the county last week. Courtesy photo

The Coast Union High School baseball team’s official schedule wrapped up two weeks ago, but it wasn’t done playing just yet.

Head coach Brian Machado — who says his passion is putting nine players on the field notwithstanding official schedules or venues — arranged games with a freshmen teams from bigger schools in the county.

Machado’s makeshift team (only nine Coast Union players were available for this home exhibition game) lost to the Paso Robles freshman team 8-4 on Tuesday, April 23. The Broncos did come up with seven hits but made six errors — which certainly contributed to their defeat.

Coast then lost to Mission Prep’s junior varsity team 11-9 on Thursday, April 25, , and later that day lost to Atascadero’s junior varsity 9-4.

Assistant coach Gary Stephenson said these games were “an opportunity for us to experiment and prepare for next year. The Mission Prep game featured Cambria kids playing on both sides,” since three recent middle school graduates elected to attend Mission Prep rather than Coast Union.

Coast Union ended up with a 3-11 record overall, and 2-4 in the Coast Valley League.