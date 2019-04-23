Former Coast Union High soccer star scores again for MLS Academy team

Cambria 16-year-old soccer prodigy successful since signing contract with the San Jose Earthquakes Academy Cambria’s gifted 16-year-old soccer prodigy, Salvador Aguilar, signed with the San Jose Earthquakes Academy in August 2018 after his freshman year at Coast Union High School. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cambria’s gifted 16-year-old soccer prodigy, Salvador Aguilar, signed with the San Jose Earthquakes Academy in August 2018 after his freshman year at Coast Union High School.

Salvador Aguilar, Cambria’s 16-year-old soccer prodigy, continues to make his mark in professional soccer.

Aguilar has scored seven goals so far this season with the San Jose Earthquakes Academy team following his most recently tally, the lone goal in the Quakes’ U-17 team’s 1-0 win over the Portland Timbers Academy on Sunday, April 14, on the opening day of Generation Adidas Cup in Frisco, Texas.

He also helped his team defeat Orlando City South Carolina 5-3 on penalty kicks in the GA Cup on April 16, scoring one of the five penalties. The Earthquakes finished 1-2-2 in the prestigious youth competition, good for fourth place in their five-team group.

“Everything’s going good,” Aguilar said in an email following the tournament. “I’m progressing very quickly; I’ve scored 12 goals for my team this season, counting five in scrimmages and seven in official games.”