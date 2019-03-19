‘Hungry for a win’: New Coast Union High boys volleyball team notches first victory

The Coast Union High School boy’s volleyball team came into this week with a 1-8 record (1-4 Coast Valley League), but that single victory meant a great deal.
After losing a close game (3-2) to Shandon at home on March 5 — a game they believed they had a chance to win — Coast Union traveled to Shandon on March 12 and balanced the books against the Outlaws by winning 3-2.
Asked what the difference was in the second game against their CVL rivals, Coast head coach Pam Kenyon said: “The boys are focused and driven. They are excited about learning and getting better. They get better every single day in huge significant ways.”
Kenyon added, “They were also very hungry for a win.”
In the meantime, the Broncos lost to CVL rival Coastal Christian for the second time this season, 3-0, on March 14. The games were much closer than Coast’s first defeat against the Conquerors, but nonetheless the Broncos are now 1-4 in the CVL.
The Broncos next play Midland at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Santa Lucia Middle School.
