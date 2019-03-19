Coast Union High baseball collects first win of 2019 after early struggles

It’s been a rough start to 2019 for the Coast Union High School baseball team, but it had one bright spot last week with a 21-6 victory Friday, March 16, at home over Avenal.
Two loses bookended the Broncos first win, an 11-4 home defeat Tuesday, March 12, against Dunn and a 10-0 loss Friday, March 15, at Exeter. The Broncos managed just a single hit against Exeter and struck out nine times.
In the non-league win over Avenal, senior Magnus Marthaler pitched the first three innings, and sophomore Zach Stephenson finished the final two before it was called due to the 10-run rule after five innings.
Stephenson collected three singles in the game; sophomore Cristian Castillo had a single and a triple; and senior David May, the designated hitter, collected three singles for the Broncos. Junior David Amodei walked twice, singled and made a diving catch in center field to save a run for Coast Union.
The Broncos were scheduled to play at Maricopa on Tuesday (late for publication); they return home for a 3:30 p.m. Friday game against Coast Valley League opponent Valley Christian Academy. Coast Union then plays host to Fresno Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday.
