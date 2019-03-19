Cambrian: Sports

Coast Union High softball finds its groove, wins two straight

By John FitzRandolph

March 19, 2019 09:32 AM

Coast Union senior infielder Ailyn Casas hit two home runs and drove in 11 runs in the Lady Broncos’ back to back wins March 15 and 16.
Coast Union senior infielder Ailyn Casas hit two home runs and drove in 11 runs in the Lady Broncos’ back to back wins March 15 and 16. Debbie Markham Courtesy photo
Coast Union senior infielder Ailyn Casas hit two home runs and drove in 11 runs in the Lady Broncos’ back to back wins March 15 and 16. Debbie Markham Courtesy photo

The Coast Union High School softball team won its first games of the season last week — in wild, back-to-back outings — after losing the first eight contests of 2019.

The Broncos beat Avenal 26-16 on March 15 and Coastal Christian 16-6 the next day.

Coast Union (2-8 coming into this week) fell behind Avenal in the first inning, 7-5, but came back with five unanswered runs in the second and tallied 13 in the fourth to take a commanding lead.

Senior Ailyn Casas had a triple and a home run; she scored four runs and knocked in six.

Senior Crystal Martinez chipped in with four hits and four RBI.

Against Coastal Christian, Casas hit another home run, stole two bases and drove in five runs for Coast Union. Casas – the winning pitcher – gave up four earned runs, walked four and struck out four. Senior Serena Valenzuela pitched two innings, giving up two earned runs with four strikeouts and three walks.

Coast Union head coach Steve Kniffen said of Casas’ pair of homers, “Two real home runs.”

He added: “We all enjoy each other and have a great time when I am not yelling at them and demeaning them. I think it is good for them (albeit) they know it is not real.”

Coast Union was set to play at Maricopa on Tuesday (late for publication) before returning home to play host to Coast Valley League opponent Valley Christian Academy at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The Broncos play host to Fresno Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday.

  Comments  