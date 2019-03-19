Coast Union High softball finds its groove, wins two straight

The Coast Union High School softball team won its first games of the season last week — in wild, back-to-back outings — after losing the first eight contests of 2019.
The Broncos beat Avenal 26-16 on March 15 and Coastal Christian 16-6 the next day.
Coast Union (2-8 coming into this week) fell behind Avenal in the first inning, 7-5, but came back with five unanswered runs in the second and tallied 13 in the fourth to take a commanding lead.
Senior Ailyn Casas had a triple and a home run; she scored four runs and knocked in six.
Senior Crystal Martinez chipped in with four hits and four RBI.
Against Coastal Christian, Casas hit another home run, stole two bases and drove in five runs for Coast Union. Casas – the winning pitcher – gave up four earned runs, walked four and struck out four. Senior Serena Valenzuela pitched two innings, giving up two earned runs with four strikeouts and three walks.
Coast Union head coach Steve Kniffen said of Casas’ pair of homers, “Two real home runs.”
He added: “We all enjoy each other and have a great time when I am not yelling at them and demeaning them. I think it is good for them (albeit) they know it is not real.”
Coast Union was set to play at Maricopa on Tuesday (late for publication) before returning home to play host to Coast Valley League opponent Valley Christian Academy at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The Broncos play host to Fresno Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday.
