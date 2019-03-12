Coast Union High boys volleyball team comes close to first win — but growing pains continue

Coast Union High School’s fledgling boy’s soccer squad comes into this week with an 0-6 record — 0-3 in the Coast Valley League — but on March 5 at home against Shandon, the Broncos had their best chance to chalk up their first victory.
The Broncos won the first two games in that match at Coast Union, 25-14 and 25-19; it appeared that the home team would get that win they coveted. But Shandon won games three and four (25-18 and 25-19) and closed out the Broncos in game five, 15-8.
“Volleyball is such a game of momentum,” Coast head coach Pam Kenyon said. “We made a few mistakes, and we had a hard time letting that go and moving forward. Our confidence took a hit, and everyone had a feeling of confusion about their playing.”
It’s doubly hard to bounce back from some fundamental mistakes when you are very new to a sport, the coach added.
“Especially,” Kenyon continued, “when you are learning.”
“We get better every day,” she added. “We play them again on Tuesday (late for publication).”
Following the Shandon loss, Coast was swept 25-11, 25-11, 25-9 on the road against San Luis Obispo Classical Academy on Thursday, March 7.
Coast will follow up the Shandon match with a road game Wednesday against Morro Bay (late for publication) and then at Coastal Christian in Arroyo Grande at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Broncos return home to play a 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, game against Midland from Los Olivos.
