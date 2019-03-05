Rain producing green hills in Cambria, but no baseball games for Coast Union High

The deluge of rain that has transformed the coastal hills from brittle brown to bright green, filled up the reservoirs and appears to have put a dent in the drought has also played havoc with the Coast Union High School baseball team.
Three games in the past 10 days have been either rained out or the field at Coast Union — a virtual quagmire at times — has been unplayable.
Head coach Brian Machado has had a tough time finding a place for his team to practice, let alone play games. The game against Dunn School on Feb. 28 was postponed, as was the twin bill against Orcutt Academy on Saturday, March 2.
“I can say this,” Machado texted following the cancellation against Dunn, “the grass is now green, and we needed more practice anyway.”
Machado would normally take his team into the gym to work out, but Coast Union’s new boys volleyball team now uses it. Its last game was a 13-2 loss to King City on Feb. 23.
Coast Union (0-4) was scheduled to play host to Greenfield on Tuesday (late for publication); its next game — weather permitting — is set for 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, at home against Exeter.
Exeter of Tulare County had a 4-2 record entering the week.
