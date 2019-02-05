Playoffs are here for Coast Union High’s basketball teams

The postseason is here for the Coast Union High School’s basketball teams, with first-round games in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5AA playoffs offering sure-fire tests.
The girls team plays host to Calvary Chapel Christian of Downey at 6 p.m. Thursday, while the boys team hosts Yeshiva University High School of Los Angeles at 4 p.m. the same day.
Head coach Keith Stowers’ girls team finished the regular season 17-4 and swept the Coast Valley League to lock up the title with a 10-0 record. Calvary finished 6-15 overall and ended in third place in the Academy League with a 3-3 record.
The Broncos boys finished 14-10 overall and placed second in the Coast Valley League with an 8-2 record under new head coach Gehrig Kniffen. Yeshiva ended its season 11-10 overall and 3-4 (third place) in the Liberty League.
Kniffen’s charges have their work cut out due to a height disparity. Nine of Yeshiva’s 12 players are 6-foot or over. Panthers center Elie Ibgui is listed at 6-7. The Broncos have two 6-foot players and one is 6-1.
The boys game had to be moved from Friday night because Yeshiva University is an Orthodox Jewish school, and the Jewish faith observes the Sabbath from Friday night sundown Saturday.
Coast Union Athletic Director Andrew Crosby said the doors open at 3:30 for the boys game. After the boys game, the gymnasium will be emptied and tickets will be sold for the 6 p.m. girls game.
“Due to CIF regulations, we cannot sell one ticket for both games,” Crosby said.
Both games will be broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5), and both will stream live on www.1035ktea.com.
