Coast Union High girls soccer headed to playoffs despite challenging season

By John FitzRandolph

January 29, 2019 12:28 PM

Senior Gabby Cisneros is a member of the Coast Union High School girls soccer team. Christopher Payne Courtesy photo

The Coast Union girls soccer team lost 3-2 against Greenfield on Saturday, Jan. 25, as a challenging season draws to a close. But there is a silver lining: The Broncos are headed to the playoffs despite their 3-17-2 record.

Coast’s one victory in the Condor League was good enough for a second-place finish, head coach Sarah Johnston said.

“We are all very excited about it,” she said. “The girls have had a tough season, but one thing I find encouraging … is their good sportsmanship practices.”

Against Greenfield, Sujey Gutierrez scored on a penalty kick in the second half, and Emma Sison scored what Johnston called “an amazing goal” in the first half.

The Broncos are set to face Oak Grove on the road Wednesday before the playoffs begin.

Meanwhile, the boys’ team lost to Greenfield, 2-0, on Jan. 26 to finish the season 0-20-2.

Boys volleyball is coming to Coast Union this spring for the first time.

It will replace the boys tennis program this spring. Athletic Director Andrew Crosby announced that longtime girls volleyball coach, Pam Kenyon, will coach the boys. Kenyon, also a science teacher, has had great success with girls volleyball over the past 28 years at Coast Union.

