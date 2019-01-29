Coast Union High girls basketball wraps up Coast Valley League title

The Coast Union High School girls basketball team walloped Coastal Christian on Jan. 22, 67-31, to clinch the Coast Valley League title.
The Broncos (15-4 overall, 9-0 CVL) then easily dispatched with Dunn, 81-21, on Friday to head into their season finale Tuesday, Jan. 29 at home against Shandon (5 p.m.) with an eye on what they hope will be a first-round home playoff game and deep postseason run.
Against Dunn, also a non-league game, Coast Union jumped out ahead 25-6 in the first quarter and 49-9 in the second, never looking back. Four players scored in double figures for Coast: Ellie Kennedy scored 19 points and Kaylee Ferguson had 18. Karis Lawson scored 14 points and had eight assists.
“I don’t care who you are playing, for any team to score over 70 points is pretty impressive,” Coast head coach Keith Stowers said of his team’s over-matched competition.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Coast boys lose first-place showdown
Coast Union’s boys basketball team lost 46-31 in a first-place showdown Jan. 22 against Coastal Christian – but the Broncos still have a shot at the playoffs.
The Broncos (12-10, 7-2) had their hometown crowd buzzing when they closed to within three points (31-28) with six minutes to go. But the Conquerors (14-2, 8-0) pulled away and basically put a lock on their first ever CVL title. Coast’s leading scorer was David Amodei (11), Nate Markham (10), Emi Pena (6), and Forrest Johnson (3) contributed as well.
Coast Union followed up the loss with a road trip to the Santa Inez Valley to play Dunn, and lost the non-league game, 52-43. A 3-pointer by Pena followed by a 2-point put in by Markham late in the fourth quarter brought the Broncos to within six points (45-39), but the Earwigs held on to defeat the Broncos.
“We just weren’t ready to go from the jump, and we were really cold from 3-point distance,” head coach Gehrig Kniffen said. “We fought back in the second half and as usual the guys played extremely hard, but we just couldn’t quite get over the hump.”
Coast plays host to Shandon at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (late for publication) before closing out the regular season at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (late for publication) at home against Providence before finding out if their season continues in the playoffs.
Comments