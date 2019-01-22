Coast Union High girls soccer posts two straight wins

The Coast Union High School girls soccer team traveled to Ojai Valley on Jan. 11 in search of its second win of the season. The Broncos got more than they bargained for, beating the small school 10-1.
Gabby Cisneros (one of head coach Sarah Johnston’s two captains) scored two goals in the win.
Coast returned home to post its second straight win, 2-0 over Laguna Blanca – a team it tied 2-2 in November – scoring a goal in each of the two periods.
The following game didn’t go as well for Coast Union, as they were shut out at St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria, 10-0.
The next home match for the girls is set for 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, against Fowler High School.
Boys soccer still seeks first win
Coast’s boys team went to Ojai Valley on the same day looking for its first win of the season, having posted just one tie in 17 matches.
Against the Spuds, the Broncos led 1-0 after senior Juan Cuevas scored a goal on a corner kick. Just about the time Coast was relishing in perhaps its first victory, the Spuds answered by scoring on a corner kick, leading to a 1-1 draw.
In addition to this Cuevas goal, Angel Reyes has scored four goals this season and Eder Ramirez has booted in one goal.
Coach Jack Mettier said his team’s morale “is waning… but the definite improvement the team has experienced is helping overcome it.”
The next home game for the boys soccer team is 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, against Fowler.
