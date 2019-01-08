Coast Union High girls soccer records first win of the season

It’s been a long season full of struggles and lessons learned for the Coast Union High School girls soccer team. But on Jan. 2, the Broncos were awarded with their first win of the season.
Coast traveled to Avenal with a record of 1-10-1, with only a 2-2 tie (2-2) against Villanova Prep in November and a forfeit “win” against Farmersville on Dec. 15.
Against Avenal, the Broncos scored a goal in the first half, and three in the second for a 4-0 victory. Coast’s jubilation after the game was understandable.
The next home match for the girls (1-12-2) is 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 against Dunn School.
Boys’ streak continues
While the girls ended their drought with a 4-0 win at Avenal, the boys soccer team lost 0-4 at Avenal to prolong its losing streak. The Broncos are 0-13-1; the tie came against Villanova Prep.
The next boys home match is 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 against Dunn School.
