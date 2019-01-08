Coast Union High girls hoops stay atop CVC; boys on a hot streak

The Coast Union High School girls basketball team is sitting pretty atop the Coast Valley League standings as it enters the final stretch of the regular season.
Coming into Friday’s game at San Luis Obispo Classical Academy (5 p.m., Cuesta College) — thanks to wins over Valley Christian Academy and Shandon last week — the Broncos are alone in first place with a 5-0 league record. Both Coast and Valley Christian came into Thursday’s game tied at 3-0.
Coast Union scored 18 points in the first quarter and 15 in the second quarter at Valley Christian (3-1) — and never looked back in a 63-23 win.
Karis Lawson led the team with 18 points; Ailyn Casas tossed in 16, and Kaylee Ferguson added 14 points for Coast Union.
“It was a great win over a good team,” Coast head coach Keith Stowers said.
The next home game for the Broncos is a rematch against Valley Christian at 5 p.m. Jan. 14.
Boys hoops streaking
The Coast Union boys team also defeated Valley Christian, but the game was much closer: 37-25.
The Broncos jumped out in front in the first quarter, 12-2, and hung onto the lead throughout the game to break a two-game losing streak.
Coast went on to win its next two, 47-39 over Shandon on Friday, Jan. 4, and 46-45 over Orcutt Academy on Monday, Jan. 7.
The winning streak puts Coast’s CVL record at 4-1 (9-8 overall), just behind first-place Coastal Christian (3-0), heading into Friday’s game at San Luis Obispo Classical Academy (6:30 p.m., Morro Bay High School).
Nate Markham continues to lead the team in scoring at 18.5 points per game, rebounds (9.4) and assists (2.0).
Forrest Johnson is second on the team with an 8.3 points per game average and leads the team in three-pointers (31). David Amodei is averaging 7.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
The next home game for the boys is set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 against Valley Christian Academy. That game is broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5) and streams on www.1035ktea.com.
