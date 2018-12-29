Coast Union High basketball squads gear up for Coast Valley League play

The Coast Union High School boys basketball team defeated Providence 53-25 on Thursday, Dec. 27, in its opener of the Valley Christian Academy holiday tournament in Santa Maria. Junior Nate Markham led the Broncos with 27 points and eight rebounds; juniors David Amodei and Zach Stephenson each scored eight points.
The Broncos then dropped their second game, 44-35 to Coastal Christian of Arroyo Grande (non-league). Markham led the scoring for Coast with 14 points. Coast was scheduled to play its final game of the tournament Saturday night (late for publication).
Heading into that game, the Broncos were 6-7 overall and 2-1 in the Coast Valley League (CVL). Coast is in third place behind Coastal Christian (2-0) and Shandon (3-0). The next home game for the Broncos is set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 vs. Orcutt Academy.
▪ Coming into this week, the Coast Union girls basketball team was 8-4 overall and 3-0 in the CVL — tied with Valley Christian Academy. Their next home game is Jan. 8 against Cuyama Valley, a 5 p.m. start time.
