Coast Union High girls basketball drops two to start the season

The Coast Union High School girls basketball team lost both games in the Fresno Christian Tournament to open its season last week.
The Broncos “took it on the chin” in a 64-24 loss Monday, Nov. 19, to a “very good team” in Coalinga, Coast Union head coach Keith Stowers said.
On Tuesday against Fresno Christian, the Broncos lost 34-29.
“We played well, but we were without junior Ellie Kennedy,” who was ill and unable to make the trip, Stowers said.
Seniors Karis Lawson and Kaylee Ferguson led the team, but the lineup also included three new starters.
“We turned the ball over way too much. That can be fixed,” Stowers said.
The Broncos played at Tranquility on Tuesday, Nov. 27 (late for deadline) and are scheduled to play in the Bishop Diego Bird Cage Classic over the weekend, starting Thursday, Nov. 29.
The first home game of the season is set for 5 p.m., Dec. 4, against San Luis Obispo Classical Academy.
