Coast Union High boys basketball dominated by Santa Maria in home opener

The Coast Union High School boys basketball team was dominated in its home opener Tuesday, Nov. 20, against Santa Maria.
From the first moments of the game, the Broncos were stymied by the visitors’ suffocating full-court press in a 64-29 loss.
Just getting the ball in bounds was a major problem for Coast Union. The Saints’ smothering defense and relentless 3-point shooting put Santa Maria in front 38-14 by halftime.
Coast head coach Gehrig Kniffen, in his first season at the helm of a high school team, said the Broncos “learned a lot.”
“Loved the way all my guys fought,” he added. “We just have to get better. It’s plain and simple.”
Beyond the need for improved defense, Kniffen said the Broncos need to “become better shot-makers. We missed a lot of easy shots around the rim.”
Junior Nate Markham led the Broncos’ scoring with 10 points, while junior David Amodei had seven points. Senior David May chipped in with three points; junior Ivan Arellano scored a 3-point basket, and senior Forrest Johnson added two points.
The Broncos host Orcutt Academy at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 30. That game will be broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5) and streams on www.1035ktea.com.
