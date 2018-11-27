It’s been a rough start to the season for the Coast Union High girls soccer team

The Coast Union High School girls soccer team is off to a rough start in non-conference play so far this season.
The Broncos lost to Nipomo on the road, 5-0, on Nov. 15, and at Lompoc on Nov. 17, 7-0. Coast was also shut out by Orcutt, 8-0, at Coast Union on Nov. 19.
Soccer coach Sarah Johnston had a positive take on the Nipomo match. She pointed out that Nipomo scored seven goals in the first half, but the team tightened its defense and only allowed one in the second.
“I’ll take that as a mighty improvement,” Johnston said.
Looking ahead, the girls team has been welcomed into the Condor League.
“I am very pleased,” Johnston said. “It does mean more games, but I’m not sure how many as of yet.”
The boys team had hoped to also join the Condor League, but they were not invited this season.
Coast Union was scheduled to play host to Tranquility on Wednesday, Nov. 28 (late for deadline), and at Villanova Prep in Ojai on Friday, Nov. 30. The next home game for Coast Union is against Morro Bay at 3:30 p.m., Dec. 4.
