Coast Union boys soccer coach sees ‘hope’ despite rough start to the season

Coast Union High School boys soccer coach Jack Mettier said he saw “a glimmer of hope” despite his team’s 7-1 loss to Nipomo on Nov. 15.
A surprising sentiment, considering the lopsided margin.
But the score at halftime was 6-1 (one of those goals was punched in accidentally by the Broncos), and Coast only allowed a single tally in the second half.
“We changed things around a bit” with a different formation, which proved more effective, Mettier said.
After losing to Orcutt, 7-0 on Nov. 19, Mettier said notwithstanding the loss he was proud that his team played as well as they did — especially taking into account that he only had 12 players to work with.
Seven players had been benched for the entire game due to violations of team rules, Mettier said. Orcutt was substituting frequently, bringing in fresh legs, but with only one bench player, Mettier’s team “ran out of gas.”
Mettier said his players “have a lot of heart, and want to play well, and now it’s a matter of having our team develop a mind-set that they want to be successful. We’re working on that,” the coach said. “And I think we’ll have a successful season.”
Coast Union posted another 7-0 loss Nov. 26 at Taft. They were set to play host to Tranquility on Wednesday (late for deadline) and will play at San Marcos on Friday before playing in the Cats and Hounds Tournament over the weekend. The next home match is at 5 p.m., Dec. 4, against Morro Bay.
Comments