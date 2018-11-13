Coast Union High’s soccer teams could have a league this season

Coast Union High School ’s boys and girls soccer teams may have an opportunity join the Condor League, according to Coast’s Athletic Director Andrew Crosby, who has spoken to the league’s athletic director.





The Condor League, the Coast Valley League (CVL) — and the CIF-Southern Section — must sign off on the deal prior to it becoming official, Crosby said in an email.

Schools in the Condor League include: Dunn, Laguna Blanca, Ojai Valley, Besant Hill, Midland and Oak Grove.

Over the past few years, Coast Union’s soccer programs have not had a league to play in.

The CVL does not have soccer leagues, forcing the Broncos to play a freelance schedule. They have been obliged to play Paso Robles, Nipomo, Atascadero and other larger schools.

“If (the proposal) is approved,” Crosby said, “then the move will only be for this season and for soccer only.”

As it stands, here is the schedule for the 2018-19 girls’ soccer team:

Nov. 19: @Orcutt Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 26: @Lompoc, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 28: Tranquility, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 30: Tranquility, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 4: Morro Bay, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 6: @Orcutt Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Dec. 11: Santa Maria, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 14-15: Garces Tournament

Dec. 18: @Mission Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 20: Mission Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 2: @Avenal, 3 p.m.

Jan. 5: Liberty, 1 p.m.

Jan. 7: Orcutt Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 10: Dunn School, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 12: Laguna Blanca, noon

Jan. 17: @St. Joseph, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 24: @Dunn, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 25: Fowler, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 26: @Greenfield, 11:30 a.m.