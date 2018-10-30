Coast Union High football’s season comes to an end with loss

The Broncos lost a game and a chance to win the Coast Valley League on Friday, Oct. 26, when the visiting Valley Christian Academy Lions powered past them, 61-29.
Both CVL teams came into the final game of the season with 2-0 league records; but the Lions had a stronger team with gifted, hard-hitting and speedy running backs that were tough to haul down. Hence, the winning Lions host a CIF playoff game against Calvary Baptist on Nov. 9.
Coast trailed the Lions 27-17 at halftime, but the Lions roared for 34 points in the second half to the Broncos’ 12 points. And this annual “rivalry” game turned into a blowout.
Junior quarterback Emany Plasencia scored three touchdowns on the ground and tossed a 30-yard touchdown to sophomore wide-out Cristian Castillo, who also intercepted a pass and had five tackles on defense. Freshman Emi Pena racked up over 75 return yards and is credited with five tackles. Seniors Cesar Paz and Brian Bautista each had five tackles; Bautista also recovered a fumble for Coast.
Coast Union ended up with a 2-7 record for the 2018 season. Coaches are optimistic about the 2019 Broncos because seven of the 18 players on this year’s roster were freshmen; among that class is Pena, who has shown outstanding abilities. Their outstanding quarterback, Plasencia, will be a senior. Their top defensive player, Spencer Magnuson, will also be a senior.
