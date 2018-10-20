He starred at Coast Union three years ago. Now he’s the new boys hoops head coach

Former Coast Union High School basketball standout Gehrig Kniffen has been hired as the team’s new head coach.

“I’m excited. I’m really looking forward to the season,” said Kniffen, who led the Broncos in his senior season (2014-15) with 14.2 points per game (283 total points) and 73 assists. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Following the highly successful 13-year run of former head coach Tim May (who resigned following the 2017-2018 season), Kniffen will have his own approach to coaching.

“Obviously, Mr. May left a good foundation for our team today,” Kniffen said. “But for me it’s not about trying to do everything he did.”

Kniffen said his style “is going to be a little different. We’re a pretty small team — we don’t have a lot of height — but I told them, ‘We’re going to be the best conditioned of any team we play.’”

The first home game for Kniffen’s squad is Nov. 20 against Santa Maria, a 6:30 p.m. game. The first Coast Valley League tilt will be played Dec. 4 against San Luis Obispo Classical Academy, also a 6:30 p.m. start time.