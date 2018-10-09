Coast Union High cross country runners take on Santa Margarita Lake course

Eleven members of Coast Union High School’s cross country team tackled the annual Brug Invitational around Santa Margarita Lake on Saturday, Sept. 29. The top runner in the small school boys 5,000-meter event for the Broncos was junior David Amodei, who came in 24th out of 52 competitors (20:07.50).
Other Coast Union boys who ran included: junior Eder Ramirez, 44th (24:22.50); freshman Alex Mercado, 46th (24:37.80); sophomore Jorge Merced, 46th (24:50.20); sophomore Axel Becerril, 49th (26:00.40); sophomore Giovanni Mora, 50th (26:16.30); and freshman Andy Garcia, 51st (26:24.00).
The top Coast Union runner in the small school girls 5,000-meter event was freshman Amy Colin, who finished 22nd out of 35 runners (25:12:20). Senior Bella Raethke finished 33rd (32:07:30); sophomore Crystal Fabela came in 34th (32:07:50); senior Vanessa Ramirez was 35th (32:15:10).
The next race for the Broncos is the Cambria Scarecrow Classic 5K on Sunday, Oct. 21, at the Fiscalini Ranch Bluff Trail.
