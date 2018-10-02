Cross country teams at Coast Union High turn in solid showings at area meets

The Coast Union High School cross country team completed two competitive meets in September, and while the Broncs did not ultimately prevail in either event, senior Bella Raethke and junior David Amodei were standouts.
In the tri-meet with Mission Prep and Coastal Christian, held at Coast Union on Sept. 26, junior Amodei came in third overall with a time of 17:17, a personal best.
Junior Eder Ramirez was 20th (19:55); freshman Andy Garcia came in 22nd (20:17); sophomore Jorge Merced was 23rd (20:32); freshman Alex Mercado was 26th (20:52); sophomore Axel Becceril came in 27th (21:03); senior Giovanni Espinoza was 29th (23:10); senior Cesar Hernandez was 32nd (26:45); and senior David May finished 33rd (26:46).
On the girls’ side, Coast’s Raethke was second overall (20:59); freshman Amy Colin was 3rd (21:10); sophomore Crystal Fabela was fifth (25:07); senior Vanessa Ramirez was sixth (25:52); sophomore Michelle Acosta came in seventh (26:08); senior Emma Sison was eighth (26:08); junior Alondra Mercado was ninth (26:09); and junior Angelina Perez was 10th 32:30).
On Sept. 19 at home against Santa Maria, Coast entered 12 runners against over 100 runners (59 boys and 44 girls). Raethke ran 13th in a field of 50 (21:26); Colin was 23rd (22:44); Fabela was 29th (24:30); Ramirez came in 31st (24:57); Sison was 41st (26:45); and Acosta was 42nd (26:46). For the Bronco boys, Amodei was 18th (17:38); Merced finished 42nd (20:19); Becceril was 50th (21:06); Mercado finished 52nd (21:21); Ramirez was 55th (21:40); and May was 66th (25:40).
