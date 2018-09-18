Coast Union High seeking boys soccer head coach

Coast Union High School is looking for a new boy’s soccer head coach.
This is a paid position, according to Coast Union Athletic Director Andrew Crosby. The school is seeking someone with soccer coaching experience, or at a minimum, who has played and has intimate knowledge of the game.
Practice begins Nov. 12, and typically practice lasts from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.. The season ends on Jan. 31. Those interested should call Crosby at 805-927-3889, ext. 2908, or email him at acrosby@coastusd.org.
